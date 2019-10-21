SENATOR STELLA ODUAH SETS UP MEDICAL, WELFARE SUPPORT PROGRAMME FOR ONITSHA FUEL INFERNO VICTIMS

Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Senator Princess Stella Oduah, has commenced a medical and welfare support programme for the victims of the recent Onitsha fuel tanker inferno that shocked and horrified the entire nation.

The details of her welfare assistance and medical support initiative for the victims of the Onitsha fuel inferno, were disclosed in a statement signed by her and published on her official Facebook social media page.

The statement reads thus:

Sequel to my statement yesterday where I promised to look into ways of ameliorating the plight of victims in yesterday’s fuel tanker inferno, I have decided on the following steps.

1. Wounded victims are encouraged to go to the Saint Charles Borromeo Hospital & Holy Rosary Hospital, Waterside where arrangements have been put in place to receive and treat them for free.

2. I shall be making a donation of 3 fire trucks to the Federal Fire Service in Onitsha to ensure they are better equipped to avert future occurrences like this.

3. In the nearest future, I will be announcing a scheme where we will work with SMEDAN to develop access to soft loans and grants for the affected youths with the view of getting them back on their feet.

4. I shall be working with my colleagues to explore the legislative option on the need To Regulate The Movement Of Heavy Duty Trucks On Our Trunk A Roads and Related Matters to prevent such calamities from ever happening again.

Yesterday’s fire incident is highly regrettable and it is my fervent prayer that God comforts every victim of the disaster.

We will not be broken by this calamity. Ndi-Anambra are a strong resilient people.

It is my belief that we will rise from the ashes of our losses like a Phoenix rises from its ashes, and lift ourselves to even greater heights.

God bless you all.

Thank you.

Senator Princess Stella Oduah OON.

Anambra North Senatorial District.

Oct 17, 2019.