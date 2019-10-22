RIVERS GOVT FLAGS OFF CONSTRUCTION OF RUMUOGBA FLYOVER BRIDGE

The construction of the imposing Rumuogba Flyover Bridge in the heart of Port Harcourt has been flagged off by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that, performing the flag off on behalf of the Rivers State Government in a ceremony attended by Rivers Prominent Leaders and Traditional Rulers on Tuesday, 22nd October, 2019, the Oyo State Governor declared that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has developed a legacy of promises kept.

The Rumuogba Flyover Bridge is one of the three flyover bridges that Governor Wike promised the good people of Rivers State during his inauguration for a second term.

Governor Makinde said: “This is what the Rivers State Governor promised the people of Rivers State and he is delivering on his promise.

“By paying 70percent in advance, Governor Wike is saying that there should be no variation. He has provided the yam, he has provided the knife and nothing should stop the peeling of the yam.

“During his first term, Governor Wike was known as Mr Projects. Uptill now he is still Mr Projects.”

He said that by investing in good roads, Governor Wike is improving the economy of Rivers State.

“Good roads mean easier commute for the people of Rivers State. This will easily resort to economic development for the state.

“Bad roads mean wastage of manhour. The investment in roads is for the good of our people.

“With 70percent of the funds released, Julius Berger is duty bound to use the funds judiciously. I urge Governor Wike to maintain this energy and momentum “, he said.

Makinde said that the Oyo State Government under his leadership is also delivering democracy dividends. He said that the construction of Iwo Interchange is one of such initiatives.

In his address, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike informed that the Rivers State Government has released 70percent of the total contract sum to Julius Berger.

“We will pay the balance when the construction work gets to 90percent . We have paid you during the rainy season. So you will work during rainy season. The 16months slated for the completion of the three flyover bridges started on the day we paid. That is our agreement with Julius Berger “, he said.

Governor Wike announced that the bridge will be called Rumuogba Flyover bridge. He said Artillery is a military concept, pointing out that the Rivers State Government is committed to promoting names of communities where projects are sited.

The Governor charged Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to use Rivers People as sub-contractors for the projects.

“We have sourced money to pay for these projects. Therefore, all the sub-contractors should be from Rivers State .U will not be happy with Julius Berger if they do anything different “, he said.

He urged the Traditional Ruler of the area to work hard to ensure that the youths cooperate with the contractor to deliver on the project.

He said that he will personally supervise the project to ensure that Julius Berger does not face any hindrance.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu said that the Rumuogba Flyover Bridge will cover a length of 517.5metres, with a width of 14.6metres.

He said that the bridge has two roundabouts and will be a dual carriageway. He assured that the Ministry will provide the necessary technical supervision to ensure that the project is delivered in line with approved specifications.

Paramount Ruler of Rumuogba Town, Eze Temple Ejekwu commended Governor Wike for the project. He urged the Rivers State Governor to change the name of the bridge from Artillery to Rumuogba Flyover Bridge.

Project Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr Daniel Bliss assured that the company will deliver the work on schedule and in line with specifications.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Solomon Eke said the people of the Area are happy with the project delivery efforts of the Rivers State Governor.