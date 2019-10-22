News, Rivers Sanitation/Environment

RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah Meets With Owners Of Hotels

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah will meet with owners of Hotels in all the Local Government Areas covered by the activities of the Agency.

A statement signed and released by Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity the Sole Administrator,
Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, disclosed that the affected Local Government Areas are: Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor, Ikwerre, Oyigbo and Eleme.

The Agency in the statement, said the meeting will hold on Thursday, October 24, 2019, by 2 p.m., at the premises of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), along Ikwerre Road, Mile 4, Rumueme, Port Harcourt.

The statement advised all Hotel owners in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, Ikwerre, Oyigbo and Eleme Local Government Areas to attend the meeting with the Sole Administrator without fail.

The RIWAMA boss equally hinted that the meeting would among other issues, address the non-compliance to sanitation rules by some Hotel owners in the State.

