DELTA GOVT TO RESUSCITATE DELTA PRINTING PRESS – Aniagwu

In a bid to reposition the Delta Printing Press for optimum production, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charle Aniagwu has commenced moves to ensure a functional printing press for the state.

Aniagwu, who bemoaned the lack of capacity and commitment on the staff of the press towards making the printing press functional, said concerted efforts must be made to bring back the Printing press to life.

Speaking in Asaba on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, the commissioner gave assurance that he would do everything possible to re-invent the state owned printing press to perform the mandate it was established.

He charged staff of the Press to justify government’s huge financial investment in the press by making it work again.

“It is sad to hear that despite government’s huge investment in this press, we have not been able to make adequate use of this place.

“We must all work hard enough to justify government’s investment in this place with a view to providing printing services to the government as well as for commercial purposes to generate revenue.

“All hands must be on deck to proffer solutions to the challenges bedevilling this place, he said adding “Be assured of my support to make this place work again,”

Consultant to the Printing Press, Engr Matthew Olumide assured the Commissioner of the capacity of the machines to perform optimally once experienced operators are engaged.

Mr Aniagwu was conducted round on the inspection by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, Mr. Paul Osahor, Director Planning Research and Statistics Mr Kingsley Olomukoro and Director Printing Press, Mr. Lucky Omokri.