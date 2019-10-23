Humanitarian Issues: GOV ZULUM MEETS UN-UNDER SECRETARY GENERAL, NIGERIA’S MINISTER IN MAIDUGURI

Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the United Nations Under Secretary General for humanitarian affairs, Sir Mark Andrew Lowcock, Nigeria’s Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk and the UN coordinator for humanitarian affairs in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon have met in Maiduguri on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, with focus on addressing humanitarian issues and to enhance coordination of interventions in Borno state.

A closed door meeting held by the leaders, also had in attendance, some heads of security agencies involved in the fight against boko haram in the state.

Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, SA New Media to the Borno State Governor, reports that at a courtesy call which took place after the closed door meeting, Governor Zulum said it was important for the roles of all humanitarian agencies operating in Borno state to be properly defined in order to avoid duplication.

“We need to understand the activities of our partners, with a view to reducing duplication. We want to understand who is working in our state, what he is doing and where he is working” the Governor charged.

Zulum while commending the effort of the all the Humanitarian actors rendering different services in the northeast, said it was necessary for the state Government to lead in coordination of all interventions in Borno.

The Governor expressed his deepest appreciation to the UN under Secretary General, Lowcock and the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, even as he recalled that Borno State has suffered the worst hit epicenter of the insurgency in which case 75% of the infrastructures were destroyed, while agricultural activities were suspended due to threats.

He explained further that no household in the state was spared the effects of the insurgency as both the internally displaced, those taking refuge in neighboring countries and residents had felt the burden at different levels.

Governor Zulum however said that with improvement in the security situation, Government of Borno will focus on the economic recovery and stabilization.

Earlier, the Minister of Humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouk informed the Governor that the visit was to discuss issues relating to humanitarian operations in Borno. She further stated that following the blacklist of some humanitarian organizations by the military, an investigation was ongoing but before outcome , her ministry would step up with interventions by providing relief items to displaced persons.

The United Nations Under Secretary General for humanitarian affairs, Sir Mark Andrew Lowcock assured the Governor and the minister that all the international organizations involved in humanitarian interventions are registered with the Nigerian authority and are operating under a frame work provided by Nigeria.