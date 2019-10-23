RESIDENTS CELEBRATE AS RIVERS GOVT FLAGS OFF OKORO-NU-ODO FLYOVER BRIDGE

Hundreds of Okoro-Nu-Odo residents on Wednesday, 23rd October, 2019, trooped out to celebrate Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as the State Government flagged off the construction of a major flyover bridge to resolve the traffic congestion in the area.

The flag off was performed by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed. The Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover bridge is one of the three flyover bridges to be constructed simultaneously by Julius Berger for the good people of Rivers State.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media reports that, performing the Flag Off of the construction of Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed described Governor Wike as a man of substance who has raised the bar of good governance.

He said: “I find it very auspicious because of the recognition to be with the people’s governor, a working governor and somebody who has raised the bar in governance. It is very satisfying.

“I am not flattering him. He knows me. We were together in the Federal Executive Council and I know what he can do. When I heard he was coming back again as Governor, I knew it wouldn’t be flattering to say that you have gotten yourself a real leader of substance. Somebody that can take Rivers State to the next level .”

He commended the Rivers State Governor for embarking on pro-people projects and programmes for the good of Rivers people.

“All the projects and programmes of Governor Wike are touching the communities. He has deepened community relations.

“He has the courage more than all of us as governors to say it the way it should be done. Whatever is being done is not for Governor Wike. It is to leave legacies. He has created the required cash flow and is deploying resources as it should be”, he said.

The Bauchi State Governor commended the Rivers State Governor for always staying in the state to attend to the needs of the people.

He also praised Governor Wike for building a strong network with Rivers Stakeholders to stabilize governance for the good of the people.

“The second thing that I am borrowing from Wike is stake holding. You can see His Excellency, the Former Governor and other leaders. They are always with him.

“I have borrowed this from this young gentleman. Honestly, when there is stake holding, it will reduce tension and pressure. It will relieve us of suspicion”, he said.

Speaking, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike thanked the people of the area for always working together, saying that the name of the new Flyover Bridge should not be a source of conflict.

“There is no need to fight over the name of the Flyover Bridge. You have always worked together and you will always work together. We must live together in peace and what is important is that there is a flyover Bridge “, he said.

He reiterated that the flyover bridge will create employment for the people in the course of the next 16months.

“This flyover Bridge will create jobs. I have asked Julius Berger to ensure that the sub-contractors for this project are Rivers people. Rivers money for Rivers people “, he said .

Governor Wike warned youths against disrupting the execution of the project, saying that the State Government will deal decisively with anyone that hinders the progress of work.

He charged the paramount rulers of the host communities to ensure that they maintain the peace during the construction of the flyover Bridge.

He added that the countdown to the delivery of the project started on the day that the Rivers State Government paid Julius Berger three days ago.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu said the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge spans 360metres, with the approach making it 800metres.

He said that the Flyover Bridge has a Roundabout within the bridge, with a service lanes. He said that the Flyover Bridge and the Service Lanes will be fitted with streetlights.

Project Manager of Julius Berger, Daniel Bliss thanked the Rivers State Governor for the confidence reposed in the company, pointing out that they will deliver on schedule.

He said that the process of procurement and acquisition of equipment for the commencement of actual construction work have started.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Solomon Eke said that the people of the area are happy with the quality of projects of Governor Wike.