GOV ZULUM SWEARS-IN 14 PERMANENT SECRETARIES, PROMISES COMPLETE REHABILITATION OF STATE SECRETARIAT

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum had on Thursday 24th October 2019, presides over the swearing-in of the newly appointed permanent secretaries to the Borno state civil service.

Abdurraham Ahmed Bundi, SA New Media to the Governor of Borno State reports that, in a ceremony conducted at the multi-purpose hall of the government house, Gov. Zulum charged the new permanent secretaries to ensure probity, prudence in public finance management, staff discipline and efficient management of human resources to achieve organizational objectives.

“We need a very vibrant bureaucracy, with the institutional frame work for basic service delivery to meet up a very high public expectation in order to strengthen the confidence of the people in us,” the governor stressed.

Furthermore, Governor Zulum called on the new appointees to be dedicated to their duties and also proffer professional advise that would guide the Commissioners to achieving the administration’s objectives.

“Let me say that governance in a crisis situation is very different and a daunting task. In spite of our effort since the assumption of office, the security challenges have given us little room to launch in full force, our developmental agenda. Our zeal and commitment are for a quick economic recovery, job creation, revitalize the health and education sectors and restore life back to normal. We will not be discouraged or get fascinated; we will by the grace of God achieve our objectives,” said Gov. Zulum.

In another development, the Governor warned that he would not hesitate to remove anyone not discharging his duties diligently, adding that his administration would not condone acts of inefficiency from anyone.

Earlier the head of service Alhaji Mohammed Hassan thanked Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for appointing competent personalities who would inject new ideas to the civil service.