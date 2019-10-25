BANIGO CONGRATULATES DAME JONATHAN ON HER BIRTHDAY

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated Dame Ibifaka Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Good Luck Jonathan, as she celebrates her Birthday today, Friday, October 25th, 2019.

In a statement from the Government House, Port Harcourt, by Owupele Benebo, Head of Press Unit, Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt, on Friday 25th October, 2019, Dr. Banigo said Dame Patience Jonathan’s contribution to the socio-economic and political emancipation of Nigerian Women is highly commendable.

According to her, Mama Peace as she is fondly called has continued to support the Governor Wike led Administration in the State, noting that she is a source of inspiration to the younger generation.

Dr. Banigo while wishing her many happy returns, prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless and keep her in good health.