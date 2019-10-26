FG TASKS NDDC CONTRACTORS ON ABANDONED PROJECTS

The Federal Government has directed all mobilized contractors of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who have not completed their projects to report back to site within three weeks.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this when the Niger Delta Agitators Network (NDAN) Abuja Chapter, led by Safety Braye Samuel Numonde paid a courtesy call on the Ministry on Thursday, October 24, in Abuja.

According to the Minister, “the Federal Government cannot change the region unless it ensures that money meant for the region is spent judiciously on the development of the region”.

He, therefore, charged the group to agitate for uncommon development. Akpabio promised to work with the group to create economic activities for export and local consumption.

Senator Akpabio noted that “the Ministry is planning to work with International Partners to make the Niger Delta Region a theater of development through the Post Amnesty Initiative (PAI) and charged all ex-agitators to become “Community Watchmen” and ensure that their complaints are coordinated through the appropriate quarters.

Akpabio said the Ministry is planning to train 18,000 youths in different vocational skills with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), disclosing that the Ministry would partner with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Entrepreneurship Programmes and NDE to train at least 27,000 people in the region.

Speaking further, Akpabio said he has directed the NDDC to move to their permanent site by next year, adding that government was prepared to work with all stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region to ensure that there is sustainable peace and development.

In his remarks, the Minister of State, Senator Omotayo Alaosadura, described the group as one of the saviours of the Niger Delta region, for bringing peace to the region. He charged the group to work with the Federal Government for an all-inclusive development of the region.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Safety Braye Samuel Numonde, said that the Group was at the ministry to partner with it in Community Sensitization on the need for systematic sustainable development and thereby, bridge the gap between the Federal Government and the Niger Delta people.

According to Safety Braye Samuel Numonde, the group was prepared to work collectively with the government to actualize the vision of President Muhammdu Buhari’s administration. He expressed confidence in both Ministers on human capital development and youth empowerment.