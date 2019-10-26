October 25, 2019

Press Statement

PDP Relishes Wike’s Victory At Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes Supreme Court’s affirmation of the election of River State Governor Nyesom Wike as the final triumph of justice and the will of the people of over anti-democratic forces seeking to forceful take over the state.

The party says the judgment has further strengthened the confidence of the people on the integrity of the Supreme Court and its readiness to correct any miscarriage of justice at lower stages of our justice system, particularly electoral cases.

The PDP notes that such fearless verdict is needed at all levels of the justice system to achieve the much-needed stability and end the agitations by Nigerians particularly over the brazen stealing of the Presidential mandate, which they freely gave to PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Presidential elections.

The party congratulated Governor Wike and the people of Rivers state for this landmark ruling, which consolidates the platform for the governor to continue in his commitment towards greater productivity without further distractions from those who do not wish the state well.

The PDP says it is optimistic that all its stolen mandates will be retrieved so as to save the nation and give Nigerians the purposeful leadership they yearn for at this trying time.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary