PROFESSOR LILIAN I. SALAMI, THE NEW VICE CHANCELLOR OF UNIBEN

Professor (Mrs.) Lilian I. Salami, has emerged as the new Vice Chancellor, VC, of the University of Benin, UNIBEN.

The announcement was made after several meetings following the announcement that a new VC would be appointed for the prestigious University.

Professor Salami takes over from Professor Faraday Orumwense who has been VC for the past 5 years.

She becomes the second woman to occupy the highly coveted position of the university’s Vice chancellor since Professor Grace Alele Williams, who was Nigeria’s first female Vice chancellor, in 1985.

See Profile Below:

“Prof. Lilian I. Salami, (Nee Emovon,) Ph.D., Professor of Home Economics/Nutritional Education, is a Benin woman and hails from Edo State, Nigeria, West Africa. She was born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria on the 8th of August, 1956.

Her early schooling started in Jos but was truncated by the Nigerian Civil War. Both her primary and secondary education were then completed in Edo State. She obtained her West African School Certificate (O’ levels) from Baptist High School, Benin City.

In 1975 she travelled to the United States of America to University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point Campus and had her summer schooling in the University of Minnesota, St. Paul. She later transferred to North Dakota State University, Fargo after she got married in 1977. There she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in 1979 in Home Economics and Master’s degree in Nutrition in 1982.

She returned back to Nigeria in 1983 and enrolled to serve in the National Youth Service Corps in Benin City. Upon completion of the national service, she made a brief start of her teaching career with the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo, Nigeria. Between 1985 and 1994 she lectured Nutrition at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. This was interjected when she gained admission into University of Nigeria, Nsukka for a doctoral degree in Human Nutrition in 1989 which she obtained in 1991.

In 1994, she was appointed a Senior Lecturer with the University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria and acted as a Head of Department between 1996 and 1998 and rose to the rank of Professor in 2005. In her desire to be well-grounded in teaching, she gained and obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Education in 2001 from the University of Benin.

In 2004, Prof. Salami proceeded to the Vaal University of Technology, Vanderbijlpark, South Africa as a post-doctoral fellow which she obtained in 2005. She has held numerous positions at the prestigious University of Benin, Director of General Studies, Part-time programme and Chairman of the Board of University of Benin Integrated Enterprise. She has also served as a member in many other committees. She is the immediate past Dean of the Faculty of Education and was a member of the apex body of the University, the Governing Council.

Prof. Salami has taught numerous undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Home Economics and Nutrition. She has successfully supervised over 40 masters and 15 PhD students. She is a fellow of Nutrition Society of Nigeria and International Federation of Home Economics/Home Professional Association of Nigeria. As an administrator, she has held numerous administrative positions in the University of Benin and currently the Director General/Chief Executive of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA, Ondo).

She has to her credit over 75 peer reviewed articles in national and international Journals. Outside academic, she is a member of the Advisory council to his royal majesty, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Ukukpolokpolo, Ogidigan, Oba Ewuare II”.

CONGRATULATIONS to her!