Rivers Sanitation: OBUAH IMPRESSED WITH TURNOUT, CHIDES SOME COUNCIL CHAIRMEN FOR NON-PARTICIPATION

Saturday State-wide Sanitation Exercise: RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah Impressed With Turnout; Frowns At Non-Participation Of Some Local Government Council Chairmen

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has commended residents and those doing business in the State over what he described as impressive turnout and participation in today State-wide sanitation exercise.

Bro. Obuah in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said the overall participation of the people in all the areas monitored during the exercise showed commendable improvement and attributed the development to the massive sensitization and publicity by the Agency.

The Sole Administrator’s monitoring team visited Mile 3 Motor Park, Timber Market, Mile 1 Market, Fruit Garden, Creek Road Market, Slaughter Market, Oil Mill Market, Rumuomasi Market and Abali Motor Park amongst others.

At Mile 3 Motor Park, Abali Motor Park and Timber Market in Port Harcourt, the Sole Administrator’s monitoring team however expressed disappointment with residents who used the period of the exercise to engage in trading and street footballing along streets in Diobu, Port Harcourt, warning them to retrace their steps as the Agency would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who engage in such act in the future.

Bro. Obuah also condemned in strong terms the failure of some Local Government Council Chairmen in the State, to participate in the state-wide sanitation exercise, describing such action as not only unpatriotic but a strain in the effort of the Rivers State Government to keep Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs clean.

The RIWAMA boss also commended traditional rulers, youth bodies, churches and other organizations who volunteered to make the exercise a success, urging them to maintain the tempo in future sanitation exercises.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA),

Saturday, October 26, 2019.