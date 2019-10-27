Jukun/Tiv Crisis: ORTOM COMMENDS ISHAKU ON PEACE INITIATIVE

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended his Taraba State counterpart, Architect Darius Ishaku for the steps he has taken to end the crisis between Jukun and Tiv of that state.

Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, in a statement issued on October 27, 2019, disclosed that Governor Ortom says the decision to set up a committee comprising Jukun and Tiv representatives, will deepen dialogue and prevent further conflicts in the affected areas.

He calls on the Taraba State Government to sustain the efforts, as no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence.

Governor Ortom further urges the warring groups to embrace the initiative of the Taraba State Governor and allow peace to return.

He says as Taraba’s neighbour which also feels the negative impact of the crisis, Benue is optimistic that the measures being taken will lay the roadmap to lasting peace.