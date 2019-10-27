Benue News/Politics, News, Politics

Jukun/Tiv Crisis: ORTOM COMMENDS ISHAKU ON PEACE INITIATIVE

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended his Taraba State counterpart, Architect Darius Ishaku for the steps he has taken to end the crisis between Jukun and Tiv of that state.

Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, in a statement issued on October 27, 2019, disclosed that Governor Ortom says the decision to set up a committee comprising Jukun and Tiv representatives, will deepen dialogue and prevent further conflicts in the affected areas.

He calls on the Taraba State Government to sustain the efforts, as no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence.

Governor Ortom further urges the warring groups to embrace the initiative of the Taraba State Governor and allow peace to return.

He says as Taraba’s neighbour which also feels the negative impact of the crisis, Benue is optimistic that the measures being taken will lay the roadmap to lasting peace.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.