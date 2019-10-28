ANA Presidency: CHIKE OFILI, CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE EXPLORE DEAL ON INTERNATIONAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS

David Diai

Leading candidate for the presidency of the Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Mr. Chike Ofili, has negotiated the possibility of a robust International Creative Writing partnership with globally renowned, mercurial, multiple award winning Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie.

Though details of this exciting global creative writing arrangement are still sketchy, the possibility of the proposed international partnership package for Nigerian writers, featured prominently in an exclusive conversation between the global literary icon and the ANA presidential hopeful, when Chike Ofili led his Presidential campaign team on a courtesy political tour to meet, greet and inform Chimanada Adichie of his quest to become the president of the umbrella body of Nigerian writers.

Chimamada, who has been quite vocal and passionate about promoting creative writing in Nigeria, was enthusiastic about the possibility of such an arrangement and endorsed it in principle, but with a very loud caveat: “Go and get elected first”, she told Chike Ofili, with a firm, matter of fact tone.

Writing on his dedicated Facebook handle, Chike Ofili posted thus, with photographs:

DEAL CHIKE OFILI STRUCK

WITH CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE

FOR ANA

ON INTERNATIONAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS

and to help OPEN GLOBAL DOORS FOR ANA

at her COUNTRY HOME IN ANAMBRA STATE

after a social visit on his political tour to be ANA PRESIDENT.

” Go and get elected first.

I commit to our conversation on principle.”

CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE TO Chike Ofili.

The ANA elections will come up at the forthcoming 38th International convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors, titled “The Homecoming Convention”.

The three-day literary fiesta is scheduled to hold between October 31 – November 1, in Enugu, popularly known as the Coal city but affectionately referred to in literary circles both at home in Nigeria and globally, as the city of Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Adichie.