Bayelsa 2019 Polls: NEMBE MONARCH CALLS FOR PEACEFUL, ORDERLY ELECTORAL PROCESS

Press Release

Ahead of the November 16, 2019, elections in Bayelsa State, the Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, His Eminence King Edmund M. Daukoru, Mingi XII, has called on the people of Nembe to be law-abiding, and to maintain peace and order in the days leading up to the gubernatorial elections.

The royal father has also given renewed impetus to the special committee set up to initiate peace amongst the various political parties and their supporters in the course of the campaigns.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Nembe Chiefs Council and head of the committee, Chief Walter Feghabo-Amain, called on all political parties and their supporters to respect the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding entered into between the community and the political parties in the recent past.

The statement enjoined all stakeholders to be reminded that Nembe community shall extend equal and non-partisan reception to each candidate and their supporters without regard to political affiliation.

Chief Feghabo-Amain declared that each party is free to fly their flag in the community without fear of intimidation, stressing that the political parties and their supporters are under obligation to forsake violence in the course of their campaigns.

He further maintained that it was of vital importance that political parties and their supporters should not invite or hire non-indigenes into Nembe community to precipitate crisis.

According to him, the Memorandum of Understanding clearly states that there shall be no importation of arms and ammunitions into Nembe community for whatever reason.

“Our role as a committee of patriots,” he said, “is to assist the law enforcement agencies to achieve a violence-free, hitch-free, and peaceful governorship election in Nembe constituency I, and we are committed to that eventuality.”