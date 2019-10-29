COURT OF APPEAL UPHOLDS IFEANYI UBAH’S ELECTION AS SENATOR REPRESENTING ANAMBRA SOUTH, DISMISSES CHRIS, ANDY UBA’S APPEALS FOR LACK OF MERIT.

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, has finally been confirmed as the authentic winner of the February 23, 2019, National Assembly election in the zone.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, upheld the victory of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who contested under the platform of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, as the duly elected Senator representing Anambra South, and dismissed the Appeals filed by the Uba brothers, Andy and Chris Uba of the All progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP respectively, on the ground that the Appeals of the duo lacked merit.

Celebrating his Appeal Court victory, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who is also the owner of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, The Authority Newspaper and the popular Ifeanyi Ubah football club, wrote the following on his dedicated social media Facebook page:

COURT OF APPEAL SITTING IN ENUGU UPHOLDS MY ELECTION AS THE DULY ELECTED SENATOR REPRESENTING ANAMBRA SOUTH, DISMISSES APPEALS BY CHRIS UBA AND ANDY UBA FOR LACK OF MERIT.

To the glory of God, the Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu this morning affirmed my electoral victory as Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

The appellate court in a lead judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Ibrahim M. Saulawa, upheld the decision of the tribunal and dismissed the appeals of Chief Chris Uba of PDP and Senator Andy Uba of APC for lacking merit.

Today’s judgement is indeed a clear indication that the third arm of government is the last hope of the common man. This is indeed a victory for democracy, Anambra South and Nigeria at large. I want to appreciate the judiciary for rising up to its solemn responsibility of ensuring that justice prevailed without fear of favour or prejudice.

I wish to specially thank my wife and family who have stood with me through the entire process, you all have been a reliable and firm pillar of support who have shown me the meaning of consistency and faithfulness through your love for me.

I also want to use this medium to salute the gallantry of my friends, critical sponsors, well wishers and supporters who stood firmly with me through the course of this electoral battle. They should hold their heads high as persons who stood up to be counted when I needed them most, I will never be able to repay your kindness and steadfastness. History will be kind to you all!

I dedicate this victory to God from whom leadership comes. To Ndi Anambra Anambra South, I promise to continue to deliver on the sacred mandate given to me by the people. Our goal is closer now than ever and the path is now clear for focused piloting of Anambra South’s affairs to the much expected higher levels. I am convinced that a glorious future is beckoning Anambra South and Igbo Nation.

May I also use this medium to once again, appreciate the disposition of Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, who accepted the election result in good faith and opted to respect the will of the people. Your conduct has reaffirmed the faith you have in God and I sincerely look forward to fruitfully synergizing with you for the betterment of Ndi Anambra South and Anambra State in general.

Now that the legal battles are over, the Igbo Economic Recovery Agenda can now come on full course. It is my belief that with the verdict of the Appeal court, we should give peace a chance. Now is the time to focus on the daunting task of rebuilding and recovering Anambra South and the Igbo economy from its present state of underdevelopment and wanton set back in all facets.

I am under no illusion that I can realize this vision alone as I have always believed that the task of society building cannot be realized single handedly by any leader, but by the collective effort of every one of us. I hereby stretch a hand of fellowship and urge Chief Chris Uba, Senator Andy Uba, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu as well as the electorate, men and women of goodwill, to join hands with me as we strive to actualize the task of rebuilding and developing Anambra South. No victor, no vanquished!

It is my sincere hope that with your relentless support, ideas and prayers, I will continue to fashion our legislative interventions for the development of my Senatorial District, the South eastern economy and Nigeria at large.

Senator (Dr.) Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

(Ebubechukwuzo)

Anambra South Senatorial District