NDDC NEW BOARD INCHES CLOSER TO CONFIRMATION, AS PRES. BUHARI SENDS LIST OF APPROVED NOMINEES TO NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

David Diai

The much discussed and eagerly awaited confirmation of a new, substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, moved a critical step closer to actualization, when President Muhammadu Buhari transmitted the list of the already nominated Board members to the National Assembly.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan, confirming the arrival of the NDDC Board members list to the National Assembly, acknowledged the receipt of the list of nominees, via a letter from President Buhari, which he read during plenary on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

President Buhari had also in the letter requested for the screening and confirmation of the board members.

Those whose names were announced by the Senate President as nominees are the Chairman, Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo); Managing Director, Bernard O. Okumagba (Delta); Executive Director Projects, Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom); Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa); Delta State representative, Prophet Jones Erue; Chief Victor Ekhatar (Edo); Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers); and Nwogu Nwogu Abi’s.

Others are Theodore A. Allison (Bayelsa); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom); Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River); Olugbenga Elema Ondo); Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo); Northwest Rep, Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano); Northeast Rep, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Southwest Rep, Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).

Recall that President Buhari had on August 27, 2019 dissolved the then acting board and appointed a 16-member new board of the NDDC with Dr. Pius Odubu from Edo State as chairman and Benatd Okumagba as Managing Director.

The letter appointing the new NDDC Board, signed by Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, (KJW), Permanent Secretary (General Services Office),

for, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had also invited the Chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday 2nd September, 2019 at 2.00 p.m, for proper documentation and briefing, instructing to equally come along with their updated CVs and valid identification.