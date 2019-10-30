ASSEMBLY SCREENS, CONFIRMS MEMBERS, DELTA STATE BOARD OF INTERNAL REVENUE

The Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the nominees forwarded to the House by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for appointment into the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue.

The screening of the nominees at Tuesday, October 30, 2019, plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Honourable Tim Owhefere and seconded by the Chief Whip, Honourable Pat Ajudua before being adopted.

The nominees are Mr Monday Onyeme,Chairman, Mr Mike Edegwhare, Secretary and Mr Godday Daniel, member.

The nominees after introducing themselves to members of the House were presented by the members representing their constituencies in the House.

The member representing Ndokwa West Constituency, Honourable Charles Emetulu who presented the Chairman nominee said Mr Monday Onyeme has distinguished himself in both the public and private sectors describing him as an asset who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the People’s Democratic Party .

He noted that Mr Onyeme has worked tirelessly which made the state to witness an increase in the internally generated revenue of the state saying that he is a grassroots mobiliser.

The member representing Isoko South Two Constituency, Honourable Ferguson Onwo who introduced Mr Mike Edegwhare said the nominee is a lawyer and a founding member of the PDP in Isoko South, a former Council Vice Chairman and former member of some boards in the state.

The third nominee Mr Godday Daniel who was introduced by the member representing Ika North East, Honourable Emeka Elekeokwuri said the nominee is a chartered accountant who has worked at the office of the Auditor General of the Federation and was re nominated by the governor .

After some questions were asked by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency,Honourable Reuben Izeze the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori asked the nominees to take a bow.

The nominees were confirmed following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Honourable Tim Owhefere and was seconded by the member representing Ika North East Constituency Honourable Emeka Elekeokwuri .

Also at plenary the House set up a Special Committee on Bills following a motion moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Honourable Oboro Preyor and was seconded by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Honourable Reuben Izeze before being adopted

The members are Honourable Tim Owhefere,Chairman and Honourables Pat Ajudua,Charles Emetulu,Oboro Preyor,Reuben Izeze,Charles Oniyere as members while the Deputy Clerk of the House, Barrister Uto Aghoghovbia will serve as Secretary.