Atiku-Buhari: S/COURT JUDGMENT’LL NOT DAUNT OPPOSITION – Reps Minority Caucus

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has assured that the judgment of the Supreme Court on the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the February 23 presidential election, will not deter the opposition in its constitutional role of ensuring checks and balances in the system.

House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, noted that the judgment was surprising to many Nigerians but pointed out that the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land, which makes its decision final.

Elumelu however assured that the development will not detract them from the commitment and determination of the opposition in the House of Representatives to always protect the interest of Nigerians by ensuring accountability, equity, fairness and strict adherence to the rule of law in all aspects of governance.

He also commended Nigerians for standing with the PDP throughout the litigation process and assured that all hope is not lost, as the opposition will continue to insist on due process as well as propagate alternatives on programmes and policies in the general interest of the citizens.