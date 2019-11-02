IYC DID NOT CALL FOR AKPABIO’S SACK – Oweilami Pereotubo

President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Barrister Oweilami Roland Pereotubo, has categorically confirmed that the Ijaw Youth Council which he heads, did not call for the sack of Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, even as he strongly dissociated the IYC from any calls for the Minister’s sacking.

Barr. Oweilami Peretuobo made this clarification during a solidarity visit to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio in Abuja on Friday, November 1, 2019.

He said: “On the call for the sack of the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, I want to say without fear or favour that the call never came from the Ijaw Youth Council.

“I have the mandate of the Ijaw people and the Niger Delta people and I can say it never came from us. It should be disregarded. We have made a press release to that effect. It is in the newspapers, it is everywhere. I am saying this for the sake of emphasis that it did not come from I jaw Youth Council.

“I am the President of the Ijaw Youth Council who is passionate about the development of the Niger Delta and I am very optimistic and sure that Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs is going to change the narrative of the Niger Delta region.”

This clarification, is coming against the backdrop of an earlier, widely circulated Press Statement by the Ijaw Youth Council, Worldwide, signed by its President, Eric Omare Esq., calling for the sack of Minister Akpabio, for what he described as his undue interference in the Management of the Niger Delta Development, NDDC.

Listing a host of alleged wrong doings on Akpabio’s part, including ordering the Dr. Akwagaga Enyia acting NDDC board to make huge payments to persons unknown in the Niger Delta but masquerading as contractors for water hyacinth contracts, as well as the botched employment racket in the NDDC amongst others, the Eric Omare IYC had not only called for the Minister’s sacking, but also passed a vote of no confidence on the recently appointed interim management committee sworn-in by Akpabio and headed by Gbene Dr. Joi Nunieh (Ag. MD), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh (Ag. ED, Projects) and Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang (Ag. ED, Finance & Administration), who the Press Statement described as Akpabio’s political loyalist, who he wants to use in the NDDC to promote personal aggrandizement at the expense of the development of the Niger Delta region, even as the screening of the already approved new NDDC Board was being conducted by the Senate.

Omare’s statement was immediately greeted by a sharp and angry response by the Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, worldwide, headed by Barr. Pereotubo, which stated clearly that they are not part of the call for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

IYC Spokesman, Daniel Dasimaka, in a statement on Friday, November 1, described the call for Akpabio’s sack as detrimental to the development of the Niger Delta region, even as it clearly added that Ijaw youths were solidly behind Akpabio and had no reason to demand his removal.

Dasimaka said, “The IYC is pleased with the moves Senator Akpabio has taken so far as Niger Delta Minister.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the call to audit the activities of the NDDC and to reposition the Commission and other MDAs saddled with responsibilities to develop our region.

“We are all aware of the uncommon transformation that the minister brought to Akwa Ibom in his eight years as Governor and desire to see him replicate the same in the entire region.

“There is, therefore, no way would the IYC or any development-seeking youths from our region call for the sack of an agent of positive change like Sen Akpabio.

“The call for his sack is the handiwork of impostors who want to leverage the influence and credibility of the IYC to push their own agenda. And for the avoidance of doubt, Barrister Pereotubo Oweilaemi is the President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), ” the statement concluded.