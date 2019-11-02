UIAA Asaba Chapter Honours Uso Onianwa, as Delta CP Adeyinka Adeleke Bode, Delivers 2019 Alumni Public Service Lecture

By Abel Johngold Orheruata

All is now set for the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, UIAA Asaba Chapter’s 2019 Public Service lecture, which will be delivered by the

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Adeyinka Adeleke Bode, PSC, MBA.

This year’s Public Service Lecture has been scheduled as part of the activities lined up by the Association, in honour of its dearly departed Patriarch and one of its founding fathers, Hon. Chief Uso Onianwa (J.P); M.D.A. (U.I), the Oza- Okita of Asaba, who passed away in July 2019 at the age of 91 years.

Disclosing this in a chat with journalists in her office, the Vice Chairman of UIAA Asaba Chapter and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Dr (Mrs.) Felicia Adun revealed that the topic of the lecture is “The Impact of Security On Nation Building: The Delta State Story”.

She said the Asaba Chapter Public Service Lecture will hold at the Unity Hall, old Government House Asaba, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, and will commence at 3 pm prompt, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Dcn Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, the Deputy Governor of Delta State.

The Special Guest of Honour is, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State, while the Royal Father of the Day will be Obi (Prof.) L. C. Nwoboshi the Obuzor of Ibusa, and the Spiritual Father of the Day will be Most Rev. (Dr.) Michael Odogwu Elue, the Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Delta State.

Guests of honour will include Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and Hon. Barr. Chiedu Ebie Secretary to Delta State Government among others.

Eulogizing the late Chief Uso Onianwa (JP), the Oza – Okita of Asaba, in whose honour the 2019 Alumni Public Service is being organized, Dr. Adun, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Water Resources, said: “Late Chief Uso Onianwa was our ‘Ancient’. He was the founder and pioneer Chairman of UIAA Asaba Chapter. One of our pillars. He performed excellently well in both the public and private sector when he was alive”.

She further revealed that the choice of Adeyinka Adeleke Bode was endorsed in recognition of his friendly disposition to the Alumni Association as well as his respected position as CP Delta State Command and patriotic spirit with which he has embraced and is surmounting the challenge of crime fighting in the State.

Explaining the motivation behind the Alumni Association Public Service lecture, the UIAA Asaba Chapter Vice Chairman disclosed that the association had invited many patriotic Nigerians to use its platform in initiating healthy discourse, as part of her contribution to nation building over the years.

“The Alumni Association lecture aims in part at agenda setting in the polity. It also seeks to give answers to the very many nagging questions that presently confront us as a developing nation” Dr. Felicia Adun stated.