WHY I WANT TO BE ANA PRESIDENT – Chike Ofili

* I AM CONTESTING TO BE MADE ANA PRESIDENT

TO MAKE US TO COLLECTIVELY SET ANA FREE…

* From the INTERNAL BONDAGE of a BACKWARD POLITICAL DYNASTY of a CABAL and the EXTERNAL BONDAGE of WRITERS in the BOOK INDUSTRY

A political dynasty that one of the candidates is relying on for ascendancy to the throne which made him to disregarded the voters in A PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE which the other three candidates honoured with their MANIFESTO.

WE SHALL IN ENUGU

THE PLACE OF THE BEGINNING OF ANA END:

1

The idea of the same of the same GANG OF ELECTORAL UMPIRES COMING TO GIVE US MYSTERY ONE-VOTE VOTE WIN, and ONE-VOTE LOSS THAT HAS BECOME ANA’S ELECTORAL PATTERN. THEY WILL BE RESISTED.

A) Only the nominees of each of the Presidential Candidates and the CHAIRMAN ELECTED AS UMPIRE, or appointed by the out-going president can preside over the chosen candidates of the Aspirants.

2) WE ARE DETERMINED TO END THE ONE-VOTE VICTORY, and ONE-VOTE LOSS DEFEAT that has been made the practice following on the heels of ANA RIVERS, 2001 to make the election seem a tough contest

It began from and has been continuously weaponised against their UNACCEPTABLE from the time of the stiff contest between Commodore novelist ELECHI AMADI VERSUS Prof. Playwright OLU OBAFEMI till date

It has produced many other casualties across the MAJOR EXECUTIVE POSITIONS from presidency, to the Secretaryship, the Treasury and treasurership etc WILL BE FOUGHT TO A STANDSTILL WITH EAGLE-EYED VIGILANCE;

3) WE SHALL ALSO RESIST BE MADE TO GO FOR DINNER that comes up after the ELECTION WHILE THE VOTE COUNTING IS ON;

4) OTHER CHECKMATING STRATEGIES WE SHALL KEEP SECRET.

BUT WE SHALL BATTLE OUR INTERNAL DEPRIVERS

OF GOOD LEADERSHIP as we would our EXTERNAL DEPRIVERS OF THE PROFIT FROM OUR YEARS OF WORKING IN VAIN

CHIKE OFILI is battle-ready to frontally take on EXTERNAL IMPOVERISHERS OF WRITERS ACROSS THE BOOK CHAIN OF THE BOOK INDUSTRY from the

a) PUBLISHERS that do not pay DEALS agreed to, nor pay standard ROYALTIES;

b) TO PRINTERS who take the unrequested PRINTING PLATES from self and paid publishing WRITERS with which they THEY USE TO COLLABORATE WITH PIRATES, BOOK HANDLING INSTITUTIONS OF GOVERNMENT, OR BECOME ONE THEMSELVES ;

c) TO BOOKSELLERS and BOOKSHOPS that do not honour the SELLING PRINCIPLE OF RETURN ON SALE where self-published writers give Booksellers their books without upfront payment untill the books are sold, and payments are made within mutually agreed time ;

d) TO FEDERAL and STATE MINISTRIES OF EDUCATION THAT RECOMMEND AUTHORS BOOKS without the involvement and input of the book makers, THE WRITERS…Those who after recommending Authors’ books for school text, do not even negotiate with them, let alone PAY THEM THEIR DUE DEAL;

e) TO THE PIRATES, who, once books are in the recommended school text go into HARVESTING FROM WHERE THEY DID NOT SOW; often in collaboration with instituted authorities in charge of book matters; and their un-officially contracted PUBLISHERS, PRINTERS and PIRATES;

f) TO HIGHER INSTITUTIONS WHO HAVE MADE PHOTOCOPYING OF AUTHORS’ BOOKS WITH NO RETURNS WHATSOEVER TO THE AUTHORS. We hope to make them start thinking of solutions with court case instituted against the lecturers, the university, polytechnic or College of education they work for;

g) TO ACQUIRING BACHELORS OF ARTS, B.A degrees, MASTERS degrees in M.A, MSc and PhD degrees to become Associate Professors and PROFESSORS using only CASE STUDIES FROM ALMOST ONLY BOOKS BY the FIRST and SECOND GENERATIONS OF

NIGERIAN and AFRICAN AUTHORS;

h) TO BUSINESS CENTRES THAT MAKE A FORTUNE OFF AUTHORS BY PHOTO-COPYING;

THE WAY OUT OF THE BONDAGES

FOR WRITERS and AUTHORS

IS THE WAY FROM THE FUTURE

The battle will be tough, but if we believe in my proposed SOLUTION-FOCUSED SHARED LEADERSHIP by all in SELFLESSNESS,

WE SHALL:

1. REPLACE SELF PUBLISHING with COLLECTIVE PUBLISHING through ANA PUBLISHING; whereby we institute the two most important departments in setting up a publishing business: EDITING and MARKETING. Others like a printing press, and others CAN BE OUTSOURCED.

2. ANA is a RICH HOUSE in MULTI-DISCIPLINARY HUMAN RESOURCES. An ASSOCIATION OF CREATIVES, ACADEMICS and PROFESSIONALS involved in creative writing, can be made to be INTER-DISCIPLINARY where the seeming unrelated functions are made relateable by writing;

3. OUR BODY OF TRAINERS in CREATIVE WORKSHOPS and not in seminars, conferences and conventions so as TO SHOW BY DEMONSTRATING and by CASE STUDIES APPROACH in order to enhance the writing skills of ANA and non-ANA paying non-members. The trainers shall be from the best abroad and at home…

Which shall also include the TRAINED TO THRIVE IN THE MARKETPLACE that shall PREPARE OUR YOUNG and GROWN WRITERS FOR WRITING JOBS IN THEIR NATURAL HABITAT, and for CHANGE OF CAREER. This is after trainings in ADAPTIVE CHANGE IN DIFFERENT WRITING METHODS in high places from script writers to speech writing and everything else in-between;

4. OUR BODY OF EDITORS that shall comprise of PROFESSORS, retired in particular and those in active service, ASSOCIATE PROFESSORS retired and serving, DOCTORATE DEGREE HOLDERS, retired and serving in DEPARTMENTS OF LANGUAGES and LITERATURE in Nigeria and in Diaspora including TRANSLATORS are all going to be…pulled into the pool of RETIRED, FORMER and SERVING ACADEMIC EDITORS OF LITERARY JOURNALS without forgetting SOLID HEADED LITERARY EDITORS in publishing companies and NEWSPAPERS and MAGAZINES outfits to provide their services at voluntary but well appreciated THANK YOU FOR THEIR TIME and INTELLECTUAL INPUT;

5. OUR BODY OF EVALUATORS will evaluate by inputting the edited and published works with our ALTERNATIVE CRITICAL ESTABLISHMENT TO THE HIGHER INSTITUTIONS IGNORING US by their reviews and reports on the quarterly state of books in Nigeria and Africa in particular.

They shall also be the reviewers of the SPONSORED LITERARY PRIZES once longlisted and shortlisted to ward-off DUDIOUS and DOUBTFUL PRIZE WINNERS…

And to be ANA’s EYES AND EARS IN DETERMINING WHAT BOOKS, from children, to adolescent, teenage and adults that get RECOMMENDED as SCHOOL TEXTS by also PLAYING BRILLIANTLY THE POLITICS OF SELECTION for the BEST OF ANA AUTHORS, whilst alerting the PUBLIC and GOVERNMENTS OF THE BAD BOOKS IN CIRCULATION with all the BURDEN OF PROOF;

6. OUR BODY OF LEGAL DEFENDERS WILL MAKE IT THEIR BATTLE TO PROTECT the financial and non-financial rights of Writers and Authors;

7. OUR BODY OF MODERN MARKETERS and MARKET MONITORS which must be outsourced to real professionals with our member paired to them to under-sturdy the MARKETING EXPERTS and CONSULTANTS;

JOIN ME IN THIS BATTLE TO SET THE NIGERIAN AUTHOR FROM ALL BONDAGES

Chike OFILI, Presidential Aspirant,

Association of Nigerian Authors, 2019.