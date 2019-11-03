FRSC DENIES ‘CHIP WHIP’ NUMBER PLATE

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has distanced itself from the ‘Chip Whip’ number plate, which was posted on social media and has since gone viral on the internet in the last 24 hours.

The Road Safety Corp, in a statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, Corps Commander, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC and published online, states categorically that the FRSC did not produce the number plate, adding that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has equally directed the Sector Commander of Kano to investigate the origin of the purported fake number plate and subsequently bring the perpetrators to book while ordering all field commands to clampdown on fake number plates.

The attention of FRSC has been drawn to the above number plate with wrong spelling of CHIP WHIP instead of CHIEF WHIP.

We wish to inform the general public that this particular number plate was not produced by FRSC and could not have been from us as a lead agency of elites in traffic management, we are therefore clarifying clearly of our not having anything to do with the said plate as it is been insuniated in certain social media platforms

Bisi Kazeem

Corps Commander

Corps Public Education Officer

FRSC