GBAJABIAMILA COMMISSIONS PROJECTS IN LAGOS, SHOWS OFF FOOTBALL SKILLS (Photo News)

The Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, performed a marathon of community support activities, when he commissioned a host of projects in his constituency in Lagos state, yesterday, November 2, 2019.

Accompanied by his wife Salamatu, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu and other notable statesmen and women of Lagos state, the House of Reps Speaker cut the tape at Paddington Mini Stadium, new ICT Center at Stadium High Sch, presented Buses to Notable Organisations, handed over Laptops and Desktop Computers to outstanding students from 23 Secondary Schools in Surulere and flagged off the Love Garden Mini Stadium, where of course, he took time out to display his prodigious football skills, honed with great talent in those good old days when Femi was still a boy.

Summarising his eventful day with colourful photos of his activities on his dedicated social media Facebook handle, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila wrote:

Yesterday, it gave me great pleasure to commission some projects close to my heart in my constituency, in the company of my wife, Salamatu, my own Lagos Governor, @JideSanwoolu and other dignitaries.

I grew up on the street of Love Garden, Surulere which holds special memories for me. It was a chance to also try out some moves on the new football pitch of Love Garden Mini Stadium. Good to know the skills are still there.

We also commissioned Paddington Mini Stadium, new ICT Center at Stadium High Sch, Presentation of Buses to Notable Organisations, Laptops and Desktop Computers to outstanding students from 23 Secondary Schools in Surulere, Household Solar System to residents through CDAs.