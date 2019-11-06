Boko Haram: IGP, NORTHEAST GOVERNORS, MILITARY, ELDERS BRAINSTORM IN MAIDUGURI

The inspector general of police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe‎ state, national assembly members, military and para-military commanders, police commissioners, traditional rulers, elders, academics and civil societies from all the states, on Tuesday met in Maiduguri for a security summit organized by the IGP and hosted by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno.

At the summit heads of all security establishments, traditional rulers, civil societies and humanitarian actors took turns to give updates of security situations in each of the six states while questions were asked and suggestions made by diverse participants.

Governor Zulum and Mai Mala Buni of Borno and Yobe states were in attendance while deputy governors of Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe represented their governors. Taraba was represented by a commissioner.

In his welcome address, the Inspector general of police, Adamu ‎said the summit was part of police strategy of enhancing multi-stakeholder participation towards increased synergy and community policing.

Governor Zulum called on the police to be deliberate ‎in the deployment of recently recruited police personnel to strategic locations in their states of origin in order to leverage on their understanding of their localities for effective policing. The Governor also called on the military to be firm in taking battles to the door step of the insurgents while pledging his commitment to continued provision of logistics to the military and other security establishments operating in Borno State.

Yobe’s Governor, Buni said there was need to device ways to actively explore and engage ‎the insurgents in dialogue as records show that “no conflict of this nature anywhere in the world has ever been resolved solely by military means”.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, representing by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume from Borno, called on the need for the national assembly to increase allocation proposed by the federal executive ‎arm in the 2020 budget currently before the national assembly.

Traditional rulers from the states in the northeast, led by the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi called on the need for traditional rulers to be involved in the recruitment of volunteers seeking to contribute to the fight against insurgency, in order to enhance government’s existing system of recruitment that guarantees the non involvement of questionable characters.

The summit is expected to produce a communique when it ends.