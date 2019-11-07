GOV ZULUM HOSTS FG’S CIVIL-SECURITY PARLEY FOR MILITARY, UN HUMANITARIAN WORKERS, AS 3 MINISTERS STORM MAIDUGURI

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, hosted in Maiduguri, the presidential opening of A three-day international workshop on cilvil security cooperation in humanitarian interventions in the northeast of Nigeria.

The Three day workshop, organized by the federal government, had in attendance the minister of defense, retired General Bashir Magashi who represented President Muhammadu Buhari while ministers of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouk coordinated the workshop with minister of state budget and national planning Mr. Clement Agba in attendance.

In his message, delivered by the Defence minister, President Buhari called for enhance cooperation between the military involved in counter insurgency operations and humanitarian actors helping to supply aids to victims of terror attacks.

On his part Governor Babagana

Umara Zulum emphasized the need for proper coordination of all the humanitarian interventions in the State.

The Governor also reiterated his administration’s resolve to understand all forms of interventions offered by the various humanitarian actors in the State.

”We must know who is working in our state, where they work and what support, they offer,” Gov. Zulum insisted.

Similarly, Governor Zulum also acknowledged the support from international partners, United Nations, INGOs and all the stakeholders in the humanitarian sector.

The Governor also applauded the effort of the Nigerian military who are fighting a decade-long insurgency in Borno State.

In his remark, the UN resident humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria Sir Edward Kallon assured the Nigerian Government of operating within the frame work provided by government.

Mr. Kallon also commended the federal government of Nigeria for organising this workshop, which he describes as timely.

Four papers focusing on strategies to enhance cooperation between the military and humanitarian aid workers were presented by officials of the United Nations and the military involved in civil-Security collaboration as well as guest speakers. The workshop is expected to continue with work sessions.