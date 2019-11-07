ONICHA-OLONA GETS KING AFTER 25YRS, AS DTSG ASSURES DELTA COMMUNITIES OF PEACE, SECURITY DEVELOPMENT

The Delta State government has assured Delta communities that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration will not spare any efforts to ensure that peace and security are maintained in their environs, as these are the bedrock for sustainable development and progress in every society.

This assurance was given by the Governor, when he presented the Staff of Office to the new Monarch of Onicha-Olona, Aniocha North LGA, Delta state, His Royal Majesty, Obi Christopher Uzu Diji, Obi of Onicha-Olona, on November 5, 2019.

Onicha- Olona has not had a king in the kingdom for the past 25 years and this is the first time an Onicha-Olona traditional ruler has been presented with a Staff of Office by the State Government in over two decades.

Doris Warri Aboh, SSA-Media, Office of the Delta State Deputy Governor, reports that presenting the Staff of Office, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by his deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, commended the people for following and respecting the time honoured process of succession to the throne. He however, appealed to the people to accord the royal father the respect and understanding needed to facilitate his duties for proper administration of the community.

He said: “My dear people of Onicha-Olona, we are here to rejoice with you on this great occasion of the presentation of Staff of Office to His Riyal Majesty Obi Christopher Uzu Diji. No effort will be spared in the security of all communities as peace is a springboard for development”.

The governor appealed to the Obi of Onicha-Olona to discharge his responsibilities in a transparent manner by being fair and just to all his subjects.

According to him; “As the custodian of the tradition of your people, it is important that you do not in words or action, give cause to your subjects to doubt your ability to uphold the sanctity of their customs. I sincerely appeal to you to imbibe the democratic virtues of dialogue and consultation in all your dealings with the people.”

He also used the occasion to call on sons and daughters of of Onicha-Olona to take advantage of the various policies and programmes of the state government to improve on their production capacities, noting that Onicha-Olona was well known for its abundant agricultural production.

While thanking the people of Onicha-Olona for their continued support for the State government, the governor commend them for their various self- help efforts and assured that all legitimate requests made will be channelled to the appropriate agencies of government for necessary attention.

Earlier, the President General Onicha-Olona Development Union (ODU) Mr Okey Aligbe thanked the State Government for protective steps taken to restore the Kingship tussle that lasted over 25 years emphasizing that the Staff of Office presentation has brought peace and unity to the town.

He appreciated Governor Okowa for appointing indigenes of the town into key political positions, rehabilitation of Issele-Uku / Onicha-Olona road, renovation of primary and secondary schools and the intervention of the Rural Development Agency to restore electricity to the town.

The Onicha-Olona Development Union President General also appealed to the State Government to establish a higher institution, rehabilitation of the Onicha-Olona/ Obomkpa roads, reticulation of water pipelines to service the town, and perimeter fencing of schools in the town to enhance security.