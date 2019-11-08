OKOTIE-EBOH PRIMARY SCHOOL 1 PUPILS TO RETURN TO RECONSTRUCTED CLASSROOMS SOON

Pupils of Okotie-Eboh Primary School 1, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, are to return to their fully reconstructed block of classrooms soon, following the completion of work on the project by the state government.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, disclosed this when he visited the school to inspect the project recently.

Chief Ukah expressed satisfaction with the job done by the contractor and said that with the completion and furnishing of the block of 10 classrooms, the school is ready for the return of the pupils who were relocated to make the reconstruction work possible.

The Commissioner also visited Okotie-Eboh Primary School 11, Sapele, to see the completed blocks of classroom.

At the newly established secondary school at Family Support Programme (FSP) centre, Asaba, Chief Ukah directed the contractor handling the renovation of existing structures in the school to complete the work immediately to enable the students, who have been using makeshift structures, move into the classrooms to continue with their academic activities.

The Commissioner said that once the students move in, work on new structures for the school is expected to commence immediately to enable it realise the objective of its establishment which is to help decongest Government Model Secondary School, Asaba, and provide for the upsurge of students of school age in the state capital territory.

Recall that Okotie Eboh Primary School had become famous after the accidental video of a young and angry Success Adego, the ‘dem go flog tire’ girl’, who was sent home for not paying what turned out to be ‘illegal levies’ imposed on the pupils, by the school authorities, went viral and revealed the decrepit and dilapidated state of the buildings and the premises of the school.

This prompted the Delta State Government, through the then Delta State Commissioner for Basic Education, Chinedu Ebie,(now Delta SSG), to visit the school for fact finding and subsequently embark on the total and complete rehabilitation of the structures in the school.