Gov Okowa Charges Nigerians on Humanity, As Edevbie Lays Father to Rest in Grand Style

Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to live exemplary life by doing good to others.

He made the call on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the funeral of late Chief James Edevbie, father of the Chief David Edevbie, Chief of Staff to Gov. Okowa, in Afiesere, Ughelli.

Okowa who was impressed with the achievements of the deceased, stated that Nigeria would be a better place when citizens engaged in positive activities.

“We have come to identify with a friend, Olorogun Edevbie, as he bid his father farewell.

“When a man has lived for 93 years, we have to rejoice, bearing in mind that he also lived a good life and we can see that he has been given a befitting right of passage.

“As a people, we should continue to contribute positively to the development of our society, be committed to creating a better society by engaging in good activities.

“As I wish all of us old age, we should continue to impact on the lives of people through good deeds,” he said.

Earlier at a funeral service held at All Saints Cathedral, Anglican Communion, Ughelli, the Bishop, Rt. Rev. C.O. Odutemu stated that the Church was after winning souls for Christ and not for money-making, adding that everyone would account for his actions on the day of judgment.

“Office or positions will not excuse us from giving account on the last day when we will appear before God; we will all give account for our actions.

“You live in affluence, yet, your next door neighbour cannot feed, you will give account; you should remember your God; the position that you are holding is an opportunity to serve and God will judge us according to our deeds.

“Those that we are condemning may even make heaven when they repent; have the fear of God in all your actions; let us accept

Jesus Christ as our Lord and saviour,” he said.

Governor of Edo, Mr Godwin Obaseki; former Governor James Ibori, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu; Delta Deputy Governor, Dcn. Kingsley Otuaro, renowned banker, Mr Tony Elumelu and Senate Comittee Chairman, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi were among dignitaries who attended the burial.