NAME SENATOR WITH 300 NDDC JOBS, MANAGER CHALLENGES OJOUGBOH

The Senator representing Delta South in the Nigerian Senate, Sen. James Manager has called out Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects), in the recently inaugurated NDDC Interim Management Committee, challenging him to name the Senator who allegedly has 300 jobs all to himself and has collected payment upfront for 120 jobs, without executing a single job and is now sponsoring unrest in the region against the interim management committee.

Recall that Dr. Ojougboh, Ag. ED (Projects) of the NDDC Interim Committee, had dropped a bombshell, when he alleged during a press conference on November 4, that a Senator, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on NDDC had 300 jobs for which payment had already been made without any sign that such jobs ever existed.

This is what Dr. Cairo said about the name-withheld Senator:

“Somebody who is particularly interested in a major contract of the NDDC, who is a member of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he alone has 300 jobs in the NDDC. Of the 300 contracts, 120 has been fully paid and he has not mobilized to site for these 120 jobs.

“It is obvious that the reason he is behaving the way he is behaving is that he wants the system, the looting in the NDDC to continue, and this is what the Interim Management Committee will not support. It is as simple as that.

“The NDDC Interim Payment Certificates that are pending are worth over N3 trillion. That is what the NDDC owes these phantom contractors. It is these phantom contractors that are preaching and making noise to stop the probe. All they want is for the stealing to continue.

“Therefore, when given the opportunity that we have just been given, our job is to make sure that we avail the auditors all the necessary documents and information, all the necessary help they need because we are not protecting any interest but to help the auditors do their job as it is required.

“All they want is to bring puppets to manage the forensic audit because they know that the members of the IMC will not compromise. If you look at the records at the NDDC, you will cry.

“Some genuine people that have done jobs for the board have not been paid for over 15 years and their families are suffering. Many of those who were paid are these phantom contractors,” Ojougboh had declared to a shocked nation.

But in a swift reaction to the allegation by Dr. Ojougboh, which had quite subtly but with deliberate innuendos, pointed suspiciously in his direction, Senator James Manager has finally joined issues and reacted boldly, challenging Ojougboh to call the name of the undisclosed Senator and report the case, with supporting documents, to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Senator Manager said:

“I am currently out of the country on an official trip.

I have been inundated with several communications about what Hon. Dr.Cairo Ojougboh said about NDDC and a Delta Senator on award of contracts. I

have always known Dr Cairo to be a bold, fearless, courageous and tall man. On this matter he appears to be a disastrous disappointment on his failure to name the particular Senator from Delta that is involved.

Instead his outburst has given job to pull him down heavy weight politicians and their ever ready hangouts to make stupendous insinuations and innuendos.

Dr Cairo, It will do you well to do the needful. Just mention the name in public and submit same to Law Enforcement Agencies”

– Sen James Manager.