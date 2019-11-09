Nmalagu Urges Deltans to Support Govt effort towards Achieving Stronger Delta Agenda

Deltans from all works of life have been charged to give their total support to the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to reposition the state for a greater tomorrow.

Making this call is the presiding Bishop of True Worshippers Assembly, Inc. Bishop Greatman Nmalagu at the end of a one week program for the youths of the Church in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area.

The Bishop who addressed the press at the end of the programme, said that God had anointed the governor to reposition the state, and that is the root for the second term mantra, “Stronger Delta.”

“Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa came from God to better the lives of all Deltans, provide job opportunities through the Job creation office to the teeming youths by training them on different skills and empowering them to establish enterprises on skills acquired.

He lauded the governor for the recent employment of 1000 teachers in public schools in the state, and the focus on technical and vocational education to equip Deltans, especially youths for a better tomorrow, constant repair, and construction of roads.

“He recently provided jobs for one thousand graduates in public secondary schools, and had transformed the Technical colleges in Delta state with modern teaching facilities, workshops and classrooms.”

“He is also providing good roads across the three senatorial districts. Public tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools in the state are also getting transformed with new constructions and renovation of classrooms.”

He reminded Deltans that part of the agenda for a stronger Delta, is the economic drive to create Industrial Park in Kwale, and to ensure that all legal hindrance on the Warri Business Pack Project is resolved and that project completed.

“He is also establishing industrial Park at Kwale which took him and some members of his team to China. There is no doubt that the Industrial Park will certainly provide more job opportunities for thousands of people, bring meaningful developments to the state, Nigeria in general and attract very many foreigners that will come to make investments.”

“Likewise, it’s a known fact that, the governor and his Executive are working to resolve impediments stalling the completion of the Warri Business Project, and he had promised to ensure the completion.”