PDP Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement On Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Elections, Says Rerun Provides Opportunity To Widen Margin of Victory Over Akpabio, APC

The Peoples Democratic PDP, has reacted to the Appeal Court Judgement on Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency and Senatorial District Elections, describing the ruling of the Justices to order a rerun election within 90 days, as a great opportunity for the PDP to widen the margin of victory against the APC in the zone.

This declaration was contained in a statement titled: Appeal Court Judgement on Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency and Senatorial District: An opportunity to widen the margin of victory for PDP, issued and signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong, State Publicity Secretary, People’s Democratic Party, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, on 09/11/2019.

The statement reads this:

“The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar today ordered a rerun election in Essien Udim local government area alone, in their Judgement on the Appeal filed by Rt. Hon Emman Akpan and Senator Godswill Akpabio both of the APC against the Judgment of the Tribunals, which upheld the elections of the Rt. Hon. Nsikak Ekong and Senator Chris Ekpenyong for Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District respectively.

“This judgement acknowledges the widespread irregularities that occurred in Essien Udim local government Area, which were noted and highlighted in different reports from observers.

“Everyone will recall that the results from Essien Udim local government area was delayed for more than five hours after all other results had been turned in and collated.

“We recall further that Senator Akpabio and his APC supporters had taken over the INEC office at Essien Udim, chased out everyone, held the INEC staff hostage and falsified election results. The court judgement in nullifying the elections there, simply confirms the reality.

“We welcome the judgement of the Court and hereby indicate our preparedness for elections, as this will provide an opportunity for us to widen the margin of victory against Rt. Hon. Emman Akpan, Senator Akpabio and the APC.

“We are expectant that the Senator will very soon tender his resignation from his ministerial office to meet us in the campaign field,as the law demands.

“Our party urges the general public to ignore the false stories being peddled by members of the opposition APC about the judgement- which specifically ordered a rerun in Essien Udim local government area alone.

“It is on record that the margin of victory currently outstanding is in tens of thousands of votes, which has not been affected by the judgement of the court,” the statement concluded.