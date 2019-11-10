Ochor  Celebrates Victory, Dedicates Appeal Court Ruling to God, Ukwuani Constituency

The member representing the people of Ukwuani State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, and Deputy Speaker of the Delta Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, has described appeal Court Judgment in Benin City on Saturday November 9, 2019 , as victory for people of Ukwuani, and democracy.

In a press statement, he said that the ruling finally put to rest who is the authentic winner of the March 2019 State Assembly Election for the constituency, as the people gave their mandate on that date.

In his ruling, the Appeal Court Election Tribunal Sitting in Benin City, headed by Hon Justice Haruna Tsammani, with two other Justices, struck out the case on the ground that the All Progressive Congress, APC, failed to nominate the appellant, Mr. David Ochonogor at the time of the election, but Mr. Eze Omolu. stating that the Appellant did not win primary, within the time allowed to nominate candidate. And his party APC failed to nominate him as their candidate.

The Press statement

Ukwuani Won – Ochor

Today’s Appeal court ruling in my favour is a great victory, it showed that the people of Ukwuani spoke in March 2019, when they voted for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and Elected me as the best choice of Ukwuani State constituency.

I thank God, as the court had exonerated me, and removed the stress which had been a big burden on just not me, but also the entire people of Ukwuani State Constituency.

It could be recalled that this is the fourth victory in this election matter, and this is the second victory in the Appeal Court decision in my favour. I give God the Glory, as He had stood firmly behind me, and the people of Ukwuani.

With this victory, I promise to focus on the main job of effective represention, and I call on the entire people of Ukwuani to be patient as they will not regret electing me, and PDP.

I am also using this medium, to extend the hands of fellowship to the opposition to take part in building our local government, and move it to enjoy the dividend that democracy brings to society world wide. Today’s Appeal Court Ruling is for the People of Ukwuani.

God Bless the People of Ukwuani Constituency.

And God Bless the People Democratic Party..

God BlessSenator Ifeanyi Okowa

God Bless the People of Delta.

Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor