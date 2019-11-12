Alaghodaro 2019: GOV OBASEKI, HALIMA DANGOTE, OTHERS OPEN EDO SUMMIT

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has welcomed government functionaries, business executives, academics and development partners to the Edo Summit, holding in Benin, the state capital.

The Edo Summit is a culmination of activities held to mark Alaghodaro 2019, a five-day event organised to mark the governor’s third year in office.

In his opening address, Chairman of Alaghodaro: The Edo Summit, Asue Ighodalo, said that the event was organised to celebrate the governor’s astounding achievements in basic education, healthcare, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), industrialisation, among others.

Dignitaries at the event include the Chief Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Halima Dangote; Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation; Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismark Rewane, among others.

The Edo Summit provides a platform to interogate policies and programmes aimed at enhancing social welfare, improving governance and achieving economic development.