Ban On Street Begging: GOV ZULUM APPROVES N30, 000 EACH FOR 3,127 DEAF, BLIND, CRIPPLED BEGGERS

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has, within the last two months, released over N384 million, for disbursements to different categories of vulnerable persons as beneficiaries of the social protection scheme of his administration.

The state’s Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark, who disclosed this, noted that the scheme would be continuous.

3, 127 physically challenged persons; majority of whom were into street begging were amongst more than 7,000 persons given N30, 000 across the state.

The scheme was aimed at preparing grounds for the enforcement of the government’s ban on street begging in the state.

The commissioner said that of the physically challenged, a total of 1,550 crippled persons, 357 lepers and 189 deaf persons had so far received the financial support; while 1,037 blind persons will receive theirs today when government flags off a scheduled distribution in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said apart from the 3,127 physically challenged persons from across the state, another 2,862 youths from Maiduguri and Jere were being given N30,000 each on monthly basis, noting that that would last for six months.

The commissioner also disclosed that another 1,092 petty traders in Mairi had been given N30,000 each.