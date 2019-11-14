China Road Show: INVESTORS ARE READY – Brisibe

Members of the House Committee on Trade and Investment have been informed that the recent Kwale Industrial Park China Road Show embarked by His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Delta State and top government functionaries, have yielded results.

The Special Project Coordinator of the Kwale Industrial Park, Hon Tam Brisibe made the disclosure on thursday while defending the year 2020 budget of his office before the House Committee.

He said that the State Government, led by Dr. Okowa, had gone to China to attract potential investors on the benefits of investing in the Park.

“The trip was a very fruitful one. I can assure you as we speak that investors, both local and international, are ready to extend their business activities to the Park. Others are willing to relocate, while some will set up new businesses.

“There are a lot of benefits the State will derive from the Project in terms of new infrastructures, jobs creation and increased business activities that will lead to higher revenue for Delta State.

“Let me assure you that Governor Okowa is very committed to the success of the Park and has

taken all necessary measures to ensure that all parameters are worked out for the Project to take of unhindered”, he stated.

While thanking the House for their audience, Brisibe concluded by saying, “I want to appeal for the cooperation and support of this Honourable House in terms of budgetary allocation, to guarantee that Government is able to meet its obligations to the Project”.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Trade and Investment, Hon Matthew Poko Opuoro expressed satisfaction at the budget defence noting, “The Project is a viable and will be beneficial to both the Kwale community and the State.

On our part, we will ensure that the necessary legislative backing is provided to support the Project to ensure that it succeeds”, he said.