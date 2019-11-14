COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL IDUMUJE – UGBOKO SET TO INAUGURATE OLD STUDENTS’ ASSOCIATION.

– By Eugene Onyeabo Aligbe

Comprehensive Secondary School, Idumuje Ugboko Old Students will on December 28, 2019, officially hold her inaugural get-together at the school premises by 11am prompt. Established by the Ugboko community in 1978, the school has been without Alumni Association.

Idumuje – Ugboko is an agrarian community situated in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State with a landmass of over 14.484096km. The community with rich cultural heritage as well as human and material endowment single-handedly funded the establishment of the first Comprehensive Secondary School in old Bendel State.

This determination by the members of the community changed the narratives of Ugboko children travelling to other villages for secondary education. Their hard-earned resources were judiciously channelled in their quest to destroy illiteracy in the community which paid off as almost every Idumuje – Ugboko child gained admission into the school after their primary education.

The CSS, Idumuje – Ugboko was revered as an institution of high standard among the neighbouring communities. It has recorded great successes in Sciences, Technical and Commercial Studies. In sports and other extra-curricular activities such as Boys Scout and Man O’ War, CSS Idumuje – Ugboko was a college to beat. The School’s annual inter – house sports is equally a big event that keep attracting many students from far and wide.

Irrespective of these, the old Students of the school had expected a more robust growth. This has not been the case. One possible reason is the absence of an Old Students association. Other reason why the achievements began to nosedive in CSS Idumuje – Ugboko is policy instabilities in secondary education. As population of school children grows, the remaining infrastructures got over stretched and deteriorated.

Today, Comprehensive Secondary School, Idumuje – Ugboko students no longer have learning materials to study with. Lack of teachers in compulsory subjects, laboratories, dilapidateded structures and a host of other factors contributed to the dwindling fortune of CSS Idumuje-Ugboko.

Despite some effort made by Idumuje – Ugboko Development Union, some individuals and friends of the community in the past to address the challenges, the school is still facing daunting challenges of infrastructural decay and lack of learning materials like many other schools in the country.

It is against this background that the Old Students of Comprehensive Secondary School, Idumuje – Ugboko is desiring to inaugurate its Old Students Association in December 2019 so as to foster a spirit of loyalty and promote the general improvement of the school and the welfare of the students.

In order to hit the ground running and to restore the lost glory and dignity of the school, the convener, Mr. Jackson Ikechukwu and Chairman, Planning Committee, Mr. Richard Emmanuel, Old students of Comprehensive Secondary School Idumuje Ugboko specially invite the general public to her inaugural get-together on the 28th of December 2019, at the school premises by 11am prompt.

They request with appreciation, the esteem presence of all old students of the school at the programme so as to collectively give back to the school through donations in order to rehabilitate the dilapidated structures.

The works of our parents would not be allowed to go in vain. God bless you as you join hands in making Ugboko Comprehensive Secondary school better.

Stelonyx Direct