NIGERIA DEFENCE ACADEMY HONOURS HIGH CHIEF JOHNSON OPONE

The Nigerian Defence Academy 18 regular course, has bestowed an award of honour to High Chief Johnson Opone, President General, Ndokwa Neku Union NNU, for his contribution and selfless service to humanity.

Opone, along 14 other eminent Nigerians, received the awards at the NDA 18 regular course reunion at Abuja recently.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after being bestowed with the award, High Chief Johnson Opone said he was grateful to God for the honour done on him by the 18 regular course saying the kind of personalities involved made the award very outstanding.

He expressed gratitude to the 18 regular course for finding him worthy for the honour saying: “I am happy as an Ndokwa son to received this award. I thank everyone who is involved especially the President of the alumni and our dear brother, General Ndubuisi for recognising my contribution to this country.

“What is important is the love shown by members of this great 18 regular course especially the call by the Sultan of Sokoto that there should be an endowment fund towards contributing to the growth and welfare of members. This shows that the unity of this country is still in tact. All we are praying for is the development of this nation.”

While dedicating the award to God, his wife and the entire Ndokwa nation, Chief Opone said he decided to take the award because it was coming from the core Nigeria nation saying: ” I don’t usually take award but this award is devoid of sentiments and it is inbuilt with patriotism at it best and no one can beat that.”