Appeal Court Ruling: IPAC CONGRATULATE OKOWA, URGES OGBORU TO EMBRACE PEACE

The Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC, has described the Governorship Election Petition Appeal Court ruling in favour of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as a victory for all Deltans

Chairman, Delta State Chapter of IPAC, Mr. Fred Obi in a press statement, commended the effort of the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as well as, the leadership of the Party in the State so far in conducting themselves and for choosing a legal step in addressing their arguments.

While congratulating Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State on his victory at the Governorship Appeal Court ruling, the IPAC which is the umbrella body of all Political Parties in Nigeria, urged the governor and his Party to also see the judgement of the Court of Appeal, as a collective victory for all Deltans.

“We therefore urge him to continue to stretch out an extra hand of fellowship laced with the spirit of sportsmanship to all persons, irrespective of political affiliations, especially to the leading opposition Political Party in the State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, who had taken further legal steps in approaching a higher Court of jurisprudence to register their perceived unsatisfactory verdict of the Governorship Election Tribunal few months ago, which no doubt, is at the ambit of their legitimate democratic right.

“Again, we want to once again use this medium to appeal to the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Great Ogboru, as well as his party, the APC to accept the Court of Appeal judgment in good fate and seek measures to support in building a United Delta State, which is paramount at this point in time, for only in Unity will the State thrive faster in growth and development.”

IPAC advised the members of the ruling Party PDP, to be examples of good stewards and maintain high decorum while avoiding any form of activity that is capable of aggravating one another saying, “At the end, we are first Deltans before our individual interests, therefore, we must put Delta first in all our bargains.”