Minority Leadership: HoR ETHICS COMMITTEE INVITE CHINDA, THREE OTHERS FOR PARADING AS MINORITY CAUCUS LEADERS

The Nigeria House of Representatives has decided to put a stop to the impunity of some of its members who it noted derives joy in breaching its rules and standing orders.

Consequently, the House through its Committee on ethics and privileges has singled out four members of the House of Representatives alleged to have breached order six, rule 1 and 2 of the standing rules of the house.

The four members who are Hon. Chinda Kingsley, Hon. Chukwuma Onyema, Hon. Umar Barde and Hon. Muraina Ajibola, have been invited by the House Committee on ethics and privileges to brief the committee on details of the alleged breach of the rules of the House leveled against them by a member of the House.

It will be recalled that Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa representing Ethiope East and West Federal Constituency on Wednesday 6th November, 2019 at the floor of the House, drew their attention to the relevant section of the rules where he alleged was brutally violated by Hon. Chinda and the three others for parading themselves as PDP Caucus Leader, Deputy Caucus Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip, contrary to the House Speaker’s announcement of Minority leadership of the House on Wednesday 3rd July, 2019.

The House, sequel to the allegation, had also earlier referred the matter to the Committee on ethics and privileges to look into it and report back.

In the letter of invitation, addressed to each of the aforementioned members of the House, dated November 14, 2019 and signed by the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Eithics and Privilege, Hon. Ibrahim Hamisu, Hon. Chinda and the three others have been directed to appear before the committee on Wednesday 20th November, 2019 by 11 in the morning.

The development has become an embarrassment to not only the house leadership, but PDP faithful and observers, who wonder why Chinda is so desperate and want to destroy his political career out of desperation.

A PDP faithful who pleaded anonymity said: “Does he know that power belongs to God and that chairman of PDP was zoned to South west but Secondus hand twisted the South West and they didn’t kill him, so why is Chinda and his group living as if there will not be tomorrow.”

Below is the Invitation Letter: