ANA Enugu 2019: THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED IN BRIEF – By Chike Ofili

This history is longer than you appear to know my brother, Aslu. They are connected. Wa di connected nwanem.

There is a nexus between the last ANA leadership and the ANA leaderships since Dr. Wale Okediran left power. It is a sneaky and silky smooth operation that was lost on many. But never on me their victim as many others too feeble to fight back. So they left.

WHAT I HAVE DONE IS TO LEAD AN UPSTAGE AGAINST THEM WITH A READY ARMY after introducing THE NEED TO HAVE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES’ NOMINEES BE ON THE ELECTORAL COMMITTEE. It was killed by one of those who later joined the revolution and buried by the Ex-president, Denja Abdullahi who found ready support in the killer at the ANA LAGOS 2018.

In 2019, I wrote a piece on why I was contesting ANA Presidency, and there EXPOSED THE PATTERN OF ONE-VICTORY WIN, and ONE-DEFEAT LOSS that kept making the battle seem well-fought from the ANA RIVER 2001 CONVENTION where it was abusively borrowed from in a stiff battle between Captain and novelist ELECHI AMADI and Professor and Playwright, OLU OBAFEMI; where after the first tie, Amadi was defeated on his own soil in Portharcourt, Rivers State.

You can never understand the leadership of Denja without the historical connection that began with Okediran’s DYNASTY SINCE HE LEFT OFFICE. I like him but not his sneaky politics that wishes to control the enthronement of the succeeding leaderships of the ANA.

IT HAS LED TO A HUGE EXODUS OF QUALITY WRITERS WHO CANNOT STAND THE NEW ERA. It is the long absence of these far more resistant writers that has led to the enthronement of a new diminishing order. The new members have not the right or adequate or any history to confront the growing dynasty. I stayed back and became a LONE VOICE FOR MANY YEARS. ODIA OFEIMUN GOT SO FRUSTRATED, HE STAYED AWAY. But all of these favoured the growing dynasty before this revolution was hashed against them in Enugu, the city of resistance against White colonial oppression of COAL WORKERS.

THE REVOLUTION WAS simple: TAKE THE ELECTORAL COMMITTEE OFF THE HANDS OF THE SNEAKY CABAL. And it worked. And must be kept working so.

The discovery of Denja’s filthy finger in the manipulation of the electoral list CAN BE UPHELD AS EVIDENCE OF HOW THIS SNEAKY CABAL THAT FEEDS OFF ANA HAS ALWAYS OPERATED. They were only caught by a more attentive and vigilant group of presidential aspirants and their supporters.

IT WAS GOOD THAT OFONIME INYANG whom Denja the X-president completely undermined all through their four years reign that saw him as the only survivor from their first tenure; after Denja had brutally ensured they were not returned, SHOUTED PLENTY OOO at ANA ENUGU 2019 as FELA the musical maestro would sing. This singular humiliation of that group of EXCO members led to an early political formation led by OFONIME who said he was not really after becoming ANA president. But to stop the rot.

It was his outcry when the delegates from AKWA IBOM his home chapter was virtually halved in the accrediting list that DENJA SOLELY COMPILED without the EXCO, nor the contestants having any idea about what was in that list. BUT HIS CUP and that of his political dynasty WAS FULL AND SO IT SPILLED.

It was an interesting irony that the man he so badly reduced his office of the ANA NATIONAL SECRETARY to a CITATION READER, was the one who did him in without even intending to. A DOUBLE ENTURN HAPPENED UPON DENJA.

DENJA’S DESPERATION TO INSTALL A LOYAL MEMBER OF THEIR POLITICAL DYNASTY UNMASKED and FINISHED HIM beyond repair.

Not even the sudden disappearance of light at the INSTITUTE of MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY, Enugu that amazingly never blinked all-through the Convention suddenly went out. The staff there who claimed to be a writer that facilitated the provision of the hall, became hostile to the entire body of writers, issuing ultimatum for our departure. With the night wearing out, and thick darkness coming upon the hall of accredited voters with only their phones for light, this allowed the other imported cargoes of unqualified and so unaccredited writers to forcefully push their way in. Everybody got overwhelmed!

The Electoral Committee led by Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo with Mr. ODIA OFEIMUN, Prof. Remi Raji, Mr. Diego Okenoedo, and Mr. Adeyemi Adebiyi, all representatives of the presidential aspirant save the Chairman, nominated by the out-going president, Mr. Denja Abdullahi, after we allowed him the honour. Barrister Ahmed Maiwada had resisted even that which made Denja burst into tongues speaking Hausa and no more English in order to send me and the rest of us on an unfamiliar linguist exile. But I gave Denja a soft landing, saying that we shall give him that last honour. This made Maiwada to cave in.

The Electoral Committee came up with a brilliant idea of continuing the process at the hotel where we were to have our dinner, pleading that it would only take a little while longer. People began to shout, “NO, NO” in a MOB FASHION. The Committee then turned to the PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT FOR A DECISION THEY COULD WORK WITH. Two candidates, Ahmed Maiwada and Ofonime INYANG insisted without compromise that the process could no longer stand. Chike Ofili and Camillus Ukah thought the new venue provided an opportunity to CORRECT THE LIST.

So this presented a tie on the ratio: 2:2. Why the Chairman did not break the tie with her vote was what I never understood. I suppose we all submitted to the unruly and rude crowd and new behaviours unknown to the Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA. Instead, a CONSTITUTIONAL provision was evoked that permitted the Electoral Committee to take a decision to suspend the election till 6 months time, using another Venue.

What now constitutes another venue might be the next line of FISTICUFFS. BUT THE ELECTION MUST BE HELD WITHIN THE REGION THAT HAD THE LAST HOSTING RIGHT; since the election is a CONTINUUM; an inconclusive process requiring conclusion of a process already started, but aborted at the accreditation stage.

Chike Ofili was a Presidential candidate, at the inconclusive 2019 ANA International Convention, Enugu.