MY NEPHEW SHOT IN MY POLLING UNIT IS DEAD – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has announced the demise of his nephew who was allegedly shot fatally in his polling unit, during the November 16, Kogi West Senatorial rerun election.

Writing on his dedicated Twitter social media handle, Senator Dino Melaye (SDM) @dino_melaye, the Kogi West Senator twitted thus:

“My nephew Olorunjuwon who was shot at my pooling unit yesterday died this morning. My brother your death is a Supreme sacrifice in the struggle for the liberation of our people. Rest in peace aburo… So sad”.