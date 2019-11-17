Breaking: INEC TO ANNOUNCE BAYELSA ELECTION RESULTS FROM SUNDAY

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has confirmed that it will start announcing official results of the November 16, Bayelsa State Givernorship polls from the from the state collation center on Sunday, 17th of November, 2019.

Mr. Wilfred Ifogah, head of INEC’s voters registration in Bayelsa revealed this to the media on Saturday night, adding that the some persons, including election observers, may not be allowed into the the state collation center hall, due to space constraints.

His words: “We will start announcing results from here tomorrow morning”

“We are sorry, but the hall cannot take everyone, some of you will have to be excused outside tomorrow, I just want us to go by this so that there won’t be infractions anywhere or thinking probably there is something going on.

“The observers will not have access also to the main hall but at least we will provide a screen outside where you can see what is going on inside the hall”

Reports of alleged violence, gunshots, disruptions of the electoral process, abductions of INEC staff and adhoc officials and even a cancelation of election in a particular ward, have been widely reported in the Bayelsa polls.

Source: Nigerianeye. com