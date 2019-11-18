Breaking: INEC DECLARES KOGI WEST SENATORIAL ELECTION INCONCLUSIVE

The Independent National Electoral Commission, UNEC, has declared theNivember 16, Kogi West Senatorial zone supplementary election, between Senators Dino Melaye (PDP) and Smart Adeyemi (APC), inconclusive.

The poll was declared inconclusive because the lead margin between Mr Smart Adeyemi who polled 80,118 votes and Dino Melaye who got 59,548 was 20,570 which was lower than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone.

According to INEC’s Returning Officer, Professor Olayinde Lawal, who announced the decision late Sunday night, he was constrained by law to declare a winner because of the lead margin between the leading candidates.

Lawal said the commission would announce a new date for the conduct of a supplementary election in the affected 53 polling units before a winner could be declared.

Meanwhile Senator Dino Melaye, had earlier, at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, rejected the results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, describing them as “magic results,” from Helicopter elections.

He accused his opponent, Senator Smart Adeyemi, and Governor Yahaya Bello of using violence, intimidation and inducement to frustrate the electorate in areas where he was popular, adding that he was surprised the commission was collating and announcing “fictitious results,”

despite the level of violence and the reports of abduction of INEC officials and National Youth Corps Service members who served as ad hoc staff.

“Three people were shot and two died; four people were killed in Lokoja; seven were killed in the eastern part of the state; this is the record we have so far, apart from those who sustained gunshot wounds and those who were ‘macheted’ and all that,” he claimed.

Melaye categorically alleged that the results of Iyara, Adeyemi’s hometown, were written while mayhem was unleashed on his (PDP candidate) hometown of Aiyetoro-Gbede which claimed the life of his nephew, Olajuwonlo.

He said, “We are waiting to see what INEC will do. But I reject in totality these fictitious results. I, Dino Melaye, won that election in the afternoon and the APC won it at night.”

Recall that a three-man Appeal Court panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, led by Justice Abubakar Yahaya, had on October 11, upheld the two-to-one majority judgment of the three-man Kogi State National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal delivered on August 23, 2019 and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election for the senatorial district within 90 days.