INEC Declares Yahaya Bello Winner of Kogi Guber Election

Incumbent Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been declared by the Independent national Electoral Commission INEC, as the winner of the November 16, governorship polls in the state.

Governor Bello was been re-elected for a second term, after the INEC electoral officer for Kogi State made the announcement at the conclusion of collation of votes from the 21 local governments in the state, on Monday morning.

Bello won 12 local governments and polled 406,222 votes to beat his major challenger Musa Wada of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who won 9 local governments and polled 189,704.

Natasha Akpoti, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came a very distant third with 9482.