The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, David Lyon, winner of the November 16 Bayelsa governorship election.

Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, Vice-chancellor, University of Benin, announced at the INEC Collation Centre in Yenagoa, that the APC polled 352,552 votes while the PDP scored 143,172.