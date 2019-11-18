Politics Without Bitterness: I AM FATHER TO ALL BAYELSANS – Pres. Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Bayelsa State Governor-Elect Mr. David Lyon to put the welfare and interest of the Bayelsa people above every other issue, when he assumes office as the next Governor of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that President Jonathan gave this admonition when the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, led APC leaders including governor-elect David Lyon, to visit the former president’s home on Sunday, November 17, a few hours after the APC candidate had been declared as winner of the Saturday Nov. 16 Bayelsa governorship election .

The delegation of APC leaders, who were warmly received at his Otuoke residence by President Jonathan and his wife Dame Patience, included the Jigawa State Governor and Chairman, APC National Campaign Council, Badaru Abubakar, Kebbi State Governor and Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, APC Rivers governorship candidate in the recent 2019 general elections, Arc. Tonye Cole, APC South South Secretary, Mr. David Okumgba and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation of APC Leaders, Petroleum Minister of State, Chief Timipre Sylva said they were in the residence of former President Jonathan after Saturday’s governorship election, in recognition of his position as the father and leader of the state.Sylva noted that as a former president and also governor of the state, Jonathan deserved to be respected and honoured by all Bayelsa people, irrespective of their party leanings.

“Being a former president of the country and a past governor of the State, Jonathan remains an asset to the state and his inputs will always be needed to advance the course of governance in the Bayelsa.

“As such, it was important for us to introduce the governor-elect to him and seek his support and guidance in building a better Bayelsa,” Chief Sylva enthused.

Addressing his august visitors and the Bayelsa governor-elect David Lyon, President Jonathan said: “As a former president of Nigeria, I am a father to all Bayelsans, hence my doors are open to all citizens irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I urge you to make the welfare of Bayelsa people a top priority and carry all of them along irrespective of the party they voted for.

“Elections are over now, so I want you to see yourself as the governor of all and not only to the sections that voted for you. This is the way to move Bayelsa forward,” he stated.

Pres. Jonathan, who also used the opportunity of the visit to condemn the violence in some parts of the state during the elections, described the occurrences as unfortunate and regrettable, noting that Nigeria’s democracy would never mature if violence and irregularities during elections continue to thrive.