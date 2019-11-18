PRES. BUHARI RECEIVES BAYELSA GOVERNOR-ELECT, DAVID LYON IN STATE HOUSE

President Muhammadu has officially received Governor-Elect of Bayelsa State Chief David Lyon in State House, Aso Rock, Abuja, on 18th Nov 2019.

On the entourage of the Bayelsa Governor-elect to the presidency were,; Minister of State Petroleum Timpre Sylva, Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Jigawa State and Chairman, APC National Campaign Council, Abubakar Badaru, APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomole and Chairman Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state.

Recall that President Buhari had already congratulated Chief David Lyon on his declaration as Bayelsa state governor-elect, after INEC had confirmed him as winner of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

A statement on Sunday night by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, which described David Lyon’s victory in the polls as impressive, being the first of such a victory since the party was formed, disclosed that President Buhari also commended APC supporters in particular and Nigerians in general in the State who exercised their civic rights in a peaceful manner, notwithstanding the pockets of unrest recorded in some locations, even as he sympathised with families who lost loved ones during the poll.

The statement reads in part: “Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner

“He notes that while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies did their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible elections, it is unfortunate that pockets of unrest, mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll.

“The President looks forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State, while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens.

“President Buhari urges Governor-elect Lyon to carry other divergent interests along in the next phase of governance, imploring those not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally established channels.”

Photos: by Bayo Omoboriowo.