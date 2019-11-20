Breaking: JOSE MOURINHO, ‘THE SPECIAL ONE’, IS NEW SPURS MANAGER

Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix, popularly known as Jose Mourinho and generally acclaimed in the football world as ‘the Special One’ has returned to the English Premier League. He has been appointed as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspurs.

The 56 years old former Chelsea and Manchester United gaffer replaces Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked on Tuesday, November 20, and has signed a 4-year contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Confirming his appointment, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football.”

Mourinho, who had recently been very vocal about returning to coaching and in England too, has been out of work since being sacked as Manchester United manager in December 2018 and takes over a Spurs side which hasn’t won in its last 5 games and languishes at a dismal 14th position in the Premier League table, just weeks after reaching the finals of the European Champions League where it lost to Liverpool.

A veteran of the English Premier League, Mourinho, who still lives in London, has reportedly turned down a number of mouth watering job offers, including in China, Spain and Portugal, since leaving Old Trafford having declared his preference to remain or return to coaching in the EPL.

A recognized winner of prestigious titles in the English Premier League, including three Premier League titles and one FA Cup in two spells at Chelsea, as well as the Europa League and Carabao Cup with Manchester United, Mourinho, who is famous for introducing the phrase: “park the bus”, which describes and underlines his tactical philosophy for defensive football, has also had management spells with Porto of Portugal – where he won the Champions League; Inter Milan in Italy, where he won the league, cup and Champions League Treble, and Spanish outfit Real Madrid, where he won the Copa del ray and La liga titles.

Jose Mourinho has averaged a trophy every 34 matches as a manager and has won a total of 22 trophies so far.