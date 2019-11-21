Breaking: INEC FIXES INCONCLUSIVE KOGI WEST RE-RUN, FOR NOV. 30

Senators Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi will meet again on the political battle field on November 30, following the inconclusive November 16 polls, which saw INEC canceling the votes from 53 polling units from 20 registration centers, after the collation of results from the Seven LGAs, in Kogi West Senatorial zone.

A Press Release by Electoral body disclosed that INEC met today 21st November 2019 to review the Conduct of Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency Supplementary Re- Run Elections and Fixed 30th November 2019 for the Conduct of the Supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi west Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively.

Below is the press statement: